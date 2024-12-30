Maryam congratulates LPC office-bearers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed best wishes for the newly-elected President Arshad Ansari and other office-bearers of Lahore Press Club (LPC) while congratulating them on their success in the elections.

In her message, she hoped that the President and other office-bearers of the Lahore Press Club will utilize their energies for the welfare and well-being of the journalist community of Lahore.