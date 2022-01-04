UrduPoint.com

Maryam Destroyed Both Nawaz Sharif, PML-N: Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that earlier Maryam Nawaz has destroyed her father and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and then defamed two big TV channels by leveling allegations of being biased

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that earlier Maryam Nawaz has destroyed her father and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and then defamed two big tv channels by leveling allegations of being biased.

In reaction to the leaked audio of Maryam Nawaz and Pervaiz Rashid, he said now they strengthened the freedom of press by using such language for seasoned journalists.

Gill said that both the TV channels neither served legal notice on Maryam about her allegations nor gave any clarification.

