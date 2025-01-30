Open Menu

Maryam Directs Completion Of Rawalpindi Ring Road By December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM

Maryam directs completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road by December

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Rawalpindi Ring Road and directed to complete the project by December this year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Rawalpindi Ring Road and directed to complete the project by December this year.

She also directed to expand the scope of the project, which on completion would solve the long-standing traffic problems of the garrison city.

The chief minister was given a detailed briefing by Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak about the mega project at its camp office Khasala Khurd.

Maryam Nawaz observed that the 38-kilometre road would help increase economic and business activities in the region.

She said the provision of funds for the early completion of the project would be ensured as it would provide ease of travel for millions of citizens.

The chief minister was told that five interchanges would be constructed on the road at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thallian. Moreover five overpasses and a railway bridge along with 21 subways would also be built.

The chief minister also took an aerial view of the project.

Recent Stories

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting cha ..

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change

17 minutes ago
 Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

16 minutes ago
 Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil r ..

Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery

20 minutes ago
 'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansio ..

'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion

20 minutes ago
 Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engin ..

Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..

41 minutes ago
 FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Eng ..

FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers

24 minutes ago
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite ..

Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cult ..

Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs

16 minutes ago
 Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsm ..

Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern tec ..

18 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Community Development launches Abu D ..

Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamen ..

Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan