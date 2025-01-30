Maryam Directs Completion Of Rawalpindi Ring Road By December
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Rawalpindi Ring Road and directed to complete the project by December this year.
She also directed to expand the scope of the project, which on completion would solve the long-standing traffic problems of the garrison city.
The chief minister was given a detailed briefing by Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak about the mega project at its camp office Khasala Khurd.
Maryam Nawaz observed that the 38-kilometre road would help increase economic and business activities in the region.
She said the provision of funds for the early completion of the project would be ensured as it would provide ease of travel for millions of citizens.
The chief minister was told that five interchanges would be constructed on the road at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thallian. Moreover five overpasses and a railway bridge along with 21 subways would also be built.
The chief minister also took an aerial view of the project.
