Maryam doing politics on grandmother death: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said that Maryam Nawaz is doing politics on the death of her grandmother as the government was not responsible for informing her about it.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and he expressed griefs and condolences over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the Minister said that Begum Shamim Akhtar was died at 12.00 PST at the time when Maryam Nawaz was in Bilour House Peshawar for five hours.

Even after She was informed about the sad news she held media talks subsequently.

He also told that there was no jammer during her stay in Bilour House.

Faisal Vawda said that the country was facing the real coronavirus in the shape of Nawaz Sharif after coming his party into power after 1980.