(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has expressed satisfaction over the speedy work and accomplishment of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Flyover by May 31.

During her visit to review the progress of the ongoing development works in the Garrison City on Thursday, she inspected the quality of construction work of the Mall Road Underpass and the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Flyover, and responded to the passion of the labourers working on the project by waving her hand.

“No compromise will be made on the quality of work,” she said and directed the concerned to ensure the planting of trees along both sides of the roads.

Secretary Communication and Works, on the occasion, briefed CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif that two more underpasses would be built to make Rawalpindi’s Mall Road signal-free.

As many as 200,000 vehicles would pass through the underpasses nonstop daily, and will provide easy access to the patients of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and the Military Hospital to cross the road.

The Secretary briefed that a 26-kilometre area of the Mall Road would be signal-free, and 60 per cent work had been completed on the Rs 4.

38 billion project.

The construction of 2,093 piles and beams of the underpass had been completed, including a special path for pedestrians.

Giving details about the completion of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Flyover, the secretary briefed that as much as 85 per cent work had been completed on the Rs 2.3 billion project.

Pile work installation had been completed, 32 beams had been installed on the flyover, and the remaining 56 girders were in ready position adding Work on seven drains was in full swing, he informed the CM Punjab.

The boundary walls of the flyover had also been completed, and with the completion of the Nawaz Sharif Flyover, citizens will be able to directly access the Motorway and Rawalpindi Ring Road.

The Secretary informed that as many as 79,000 vehicles will pass through the flyover daily.

He further briefed that construction work on 56 development projects was also underway in the division.

Member of National Assembly Tahira Aurnagzeb, Chief Secretary, Punjab, Zahid Zaman Akhtar, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Amir Khattak and others were also present.