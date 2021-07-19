UrduPoint.com
Maryam Failed To Gather The Masses In Bagh Jalsa: Sardar Tanveer

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Maryam failed to gather the masses in Bagh Jalsa: Sardar Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections Campaign Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Sunday said that Maryam Nawaz failed to gather the masses in Bagh Jalsa and thanked people for rejecting anti state narrative of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

In reaction to Maryam Nawaz speech in Bagh, he said that her disappointment can be seen in her speech due to failed public meeting in Bagh.

He said that people cannot be impressed by such hue and cry but only practical steps for welfare of people. He said that she was criticizing PTI for political gains, instead of speaking about PML-N government performance in AJK.

Sardar Tanveer said that people of Bagh had given a historical reception to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that Maryam should consult doctor for treatment of her eyes or mind, if she termed PTI historical Jalsa in Bagh unsuccessful.

Sardar Tanveer said that his family was not new in politics added that Maryam should not consider others like her father.

He said those who named him as ATM, should look into their own past.

He said "he was a Sepoy of PM Imran Khan" and not an ATM.

He blamed that Maryam and her father always wanted ATMs.

He said Maryam should ask her father that how much extortion, he was receiving from the business community in Punjab.

