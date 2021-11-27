UrduPoint.com

Maryam Failed To Produce London Flats' Receipts: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 06:15 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Safdar for not providing money trail of four flats purchased by the Sharif family in London

In a tweet, he said first Maryam Safdar claimed that she did not own any property anywhere. Later, it was told that the flats were owned by her.

The minister said the Sharif family brought 'Qatari letter' to justify the flats' purchase when asked as to how the flats were purchased.

He said Maryam had resorted to many tricks including submission of fake trust deed in the court and others, but failed to produce receipts of the flats.

