Maryam failed to provide money trail of Chaudhry Sugar Mill case: Nadeem Afzal Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday said Maryam Nawaz was completely failed to provide money trail regarding the Chaudhry Sugar Mill case.

The case was subjudice in the court and now the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would submit documented evidence to prove them innocent but it was totally failed in do so, he said talking to a private news channel.

The spokesman said the PML-N leadership was involved in massive corruption, money laundering and foreign funding while they had looted the national wealth ruthlessly. There was a big difference in the corruption case of the former prime minister and common man, he said.

He said the previous government had destroyed the national institutions during its regime but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was revamping the institutions to yield desirous results.