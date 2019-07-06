UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Fails In Gaining Public Sympathy With Absurd Attempt: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 09:59 PM

Maryam fails in gaining public sympathy with absurd attempt: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Maryam Nawaz had made an absurd attempt to gain public sympathy through an audio/video tape

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Maryam Nawaz had made an absurd attempt to gain public sympathy through an audio/video tape.

Addressing a press conference along with traders' representatives at a local hotel, she said during the PML-N press conference today, Shehbaz Sharif looked like a gambler who had lost every thing. It seemed that a coup had occurred in PML-N and the niece had cornered his uncle, she added.

Dr Firdous said the head of the gang, responsible for leaking, engineering and marketing of the tape, was in jail whereas his remnants were sitting in shape of Maryam Safdar with a tape.

If someone level allegation against others then it was necessary that he should be honest and credible, she said.

Firdous said a failed attempt was made to bolster PML-N with the help of the tape provided by Nasir Butt, who was an infamous murderer and gang leader who fled to the United Kingdom after killing five people and remained an absconder for 20 years while Nasir Butt's credibility was also a question mark.

She said Nasir Butt worked as a security guard for Nawaz Sharif in the UK and his cases were closed when the PML-N came into power again.

Dr Firdous said credibility of the tape would be determined after forensic analysis. "We will not hide anything from the nation, but the whole nation do knew about Justice (retd) Qayyum's tape scandal," she added.

"Our government never forced judges to flee from their chambers whereas the PML-N had a history of always exercising undue influence over the courts," she said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government strengthened the courts, she said and added that the government did not have influence over them.

More/syh/asm

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Scandal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Firdous Ashiq Awan Hotel Nasir United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

Two Russians Put in Jail Near Tripoli on Charges o ..

35 seconds ago

Police identify 27th victim of Hungary boat sinkin ..

11 minutes ago

PN's ship ASLAT anchors at Saudi port

11 minutes ago

Imran is oppressing opposition in accountability's ..

14 minutes ago

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan lambasted Maryam Nawaz for ..

14 minutes ago

Morata to join Atletico on permanent deal at end o ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.