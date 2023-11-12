Maryam felicitates Hindu community on Diwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif wished the Hindu community a very happy Diwali, the festival of lights, on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, she congratulated the Hindu community and said "your happiness, peace and development are very dear to us under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif".

Protecting the rights of non-Muslim Pakistanis had always been a tradition of the PML-N, she added. This tradition would be carried forward with more spirit and in the light of the constitution. Non-Muslim Pakistanis will be given more opportunities in the decision-making and development process, she said.

Maryam said that development of minorities was development and strength of Pakistan, adding today "we pay tribute to the services of minorities for defence, security and development of the motherland".