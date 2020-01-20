Maryam files another plea for permission to travel abroad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday moved another civil miscellaneous application before the Lahore High Court seeking permission to travel abroad to visit her father, former premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday moved another civil miscellaneous application before the Lahore High Court seeking permission to travel abroad to visit her father, former premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz had filed the application in a pending petition seeking removal of her name from exit control list (ECL) and return of passport.

Maryam through the application submitted that her father's condition was deteriorating whereas no one knew the medical history of her father better than her. She requested the court for granting permission to travel abroad to visit her father.

Maryam also annexed recent medical reports of her father along with the application.

A LHC bench headed by Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi will hear the said application as well as the main petition on January 21 (Tuesday).

It is pertinent to mention here that through the main petition, Maryam Nawaz had pleaded with the court for removal of her name from the ECL.

She also requested to grant her a "one-time permission" to travel abroad for six weeks from the date of departure and release of her passport.