Maryam Gillani posted as CCM Railways

The Pakistan Railways has posted Maryam Gillani (Grade-20, Commercial and Transportation Group) as Chief Commercial Manager (CCM) at the Railways Headquarters on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways has posted Maryam Gillani (Grade-20, Commercial and Transportation Group) as Chief Commercial Manager (CCM) at the Railways Headquarters on Wednesday.

According to a notification, the newly posted CCM was earlier, working as Director Legal Affairs whereas Imran Hayat Khan who had been working as the CCM, was transferred and posted as the Director Legal Affairs.