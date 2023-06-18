Maryam grieved over Greece boat sinking incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has expressed grief over loss of lives of Pakistanis due to sinking of a boat in Greece.

Maryam Nawaz while extending sympathies with the bereaved families, has welcomed decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to observe Monday (tomorrow) as day of mourning.

She called for strict action against human smugglers playing with the lives of the people. Maryam Nawaz also prayed for the departed souls of the sorrowful incident.