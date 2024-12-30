Open Menu

Maryam Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Traffic Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Maryam grieved over loss of lives in traffic accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep grief and sorrow over the loss of five precious human lives due to a collision between a trailer and a van in Naushahro Feroze, and the loss of 10 precious human lives due to overturning of a bus near Attock-Fateh Jang Interchange.

In her message issued here on Monday, she offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. She prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured.

