Maryam has become role model for other provinces: Azma Bokhari

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had become a role model for the other provinces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024)

She said in a statement that Maryam Nawaz's mission is make Punjab prosperous, peaceful and developed province. On the other hand, she added, former ruling party had nothing to offer to the nation except for lies, propaganda, and accusations. She added that Maryam Nawaz, following in her father's footsteps, is setting records in public service. After electric bikes, "Apna Ghar Apni Chhat," relief in electricity bills, and the "Himmat Card" are commendable projects by the Punjab chief minister, she added.

The minister said the people of Punjab were being provided with basic facilities at their doorsteps.

She said, "I can proudly say that the projects initiated by my chief minister have been followed by Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-N will eliminate the politics of division and hatred."

The people of Pakistan have seen the ugly faces of those who spread chaos and discord. Those who spread despair were disgraced before and will be humiliated again, the minister said and added that those who prayed for Pakistan's bankruptcy were now begging for forgiveness.