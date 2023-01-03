UrduPoint.com

Maryam Has Determination, Experience To Lead Party's Organisational Matters: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Maryam has determination, experience to lead party's organisational matters: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif had the "drive, determination and experience" to lead party's organizational matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif had the "drive, determination and experience" to lead party's organizational matters.

The prime minister, also the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, appointed Maryam Nawaz as the senior vice president of the party.

"I have no doubts that she will very effectively galvanise our party's rank & file with the vision of our Quaid Nawaz Sharif," he wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Twitter Lead Muslim

Recent Stories

Supreme Court summons DG customs in Islamabad

Supreme Court summons DG customs in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 PM discusses ministries' matters with respective m ..

PM discusses ministries' matters with respective ministers

2 minutes ago
 Moldovan Foreign Minister to Pay Working Visits to ..

Moldovan Foreign Minister to Pay Working Visits to Estonia, Latvia, Discuss Bila ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation of Qingdao Law Society meets SE ..

Chinese delegation of Qingdao Law Society meets SEZA Chairman

2 minutes ago
 Parts of US Face Significant Winter Storm on Tuesd ..

Parts of US Face Significant Winter Storm on Tuesday, Wednesday - National Weath ..

6 minutes ago
 Four including street criminal, bike lifter arrest ..

Four including street criminal, bike lifter arrested in Karachi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.