Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif had the "drive, determination and experience" to lead party's organizational matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif had the "drive, determination and experience" to lead party's organizational matters.

The prime minister, also the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, appointed Maryam Nawaz as the senior vice president of the party.

"I have no doubts that she will very effectively galvanise our party's rank & file with the vision of our Quaid Nawaz Sharif," he wrote on Twitter.