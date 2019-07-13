Maryam has ended her career in the bud: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz had ended her political career in the bud by making blunders.

Talking to a private news channel, he said she had spoken lies before the court that her brothers had no property in the country or abroad.

He said the PML-N had not learned from its past mistakes and was still promoting the politics of Changa Manga and trying to blackmail judges.

He said Asif Ali Zardari had confined the Pakistan Peoples Party, which was the party of federation, to a province, while Maryam Nawaz had destroyed the PML-N.

Replying to a question, he said the PML-N leaders were used to involve in bribing and threatening institutions and their heads for their personal interests. They treated Pakistan like a banana republic, he added.

He said Nasir Butt, who had criminal record and absconded abroad, was working as the frontman of Nawaz Sharif. However, the PML-N leaders did not want Nawaz Sharif to come out of the jail, he added.