Maryam ‘hurled’ stones at Shehbaz Sharif’s politics, says Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2020) Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz hurled stones at party President Shehbaz Sharif’s politics and not at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday.

Sheikh Rasheed said Maryam Nawaz trapped Shehbaz Sharif.

He expressed these views while addressing an inauguration ceremony of a girls’ college in Rawalpindi.

“The federal government is going to move court to declare former premier Nawaz Sharif wanted,” said Mr. Rasheed.

“Bilawal is still a child,” the federal minister said, adding that the opposition would undergo accountability.

He said those who wer being interrogated by the anti-corruption watchdog were giving statements against it.

Sheikh Rasheed also talked about Pak-Saudi relations, saying that the relations between both states were not affected.

He said: “ Imran Khan will not give NRO to anyone and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is not going anywhere,”.

He also said the prices of flour and sugar were going to decrease.

“Several projects regarding progress of social sector have been completed in Rawalpindi and new educational institutions have been built in the city, “ said Rasheed. He also said priority was given to the health of mother and child.

“We are ready to build an international university,” the federal minister said.

“Five new universities will be made in Rawalpindi and two new colleges will be added during this or the upcoming year. Former governments did nothing for the education sector.

“Main Line-1 project is a huge project. Biggest rail university of the subcontinent will be made in Rawalpindi and people from across the globe will come here to get education. I wrote a book during the coronavirus pandemic which will be launched on September 6.”