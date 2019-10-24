Maryam inquires about health of Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) ::Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday inquired about the health of her ailing father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Services Hospital, here.

She was taken to the hospital by Kot Lakhpat jail officials.

Maryam Nawaz was briefed about the health condition of Nawaz Sharif and medical treatment being provided to him by doctors.

Later, Maryam Nawaz was admitted to the hospital after her health condition was found not to be good, said the sources. Medical tests of Maryam Nawaz would be conducted at the hospital.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif, mother Begum Shamim Akhtar and other members of the family met the former premier at the hospital.