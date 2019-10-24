UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Inquires About Health Of Nawaz Sharif At Services Hospital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

Maryam inquires about health of Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) ::Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday inquired about the health of her ailing father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Services Hospital, here.

She was taken to the hospital by Kot Lakhpat jail officials.

Maryam Nawaz was briefed about the health condition of Nawaz Sharif and medical treatment being provided to him by doctors.

Later, Maryam Nawaz was admitted to the hospital after her health condition was found not to be good, said the sources. Medical tests of Maryam Nawaz would be conducted at the hospital.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif, mother Begum Shamim Akhtar and other members of the family met the former premier at the hospital.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Jail Family

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz meets her father at Services Hospital ..

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

27 minutes ago

RAKBANK Group reports AED 839.4 million in net pro ..

27 minutes ago

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign tra ..

28 minutes ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

1 hour ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.