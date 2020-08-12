Maryam involves in many corruption, money laundering cases: Maleeka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari Wednesday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned to Maryam Nawaz to respond regarding the corruption cases registered against her, in a contrary, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers attacked on NAB building Lahore.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Maryam Nawaz was involved in many corruption and money laundering cases and was responsible to clarify herself about the cases before the national investigating institutions.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law, it would not support any attempt against the law and constitution.

She said nobody was above the law and the constitution that was equal for all.

Maleeka Bukhari said the PML-N was in a habit to level baseless allegations against the country's institutions to defame them. She advised Maryam Nawaz to appear before the NAB and the courts regarding her cases, if she wanted a justice.

She said the PML-N leader wanted to go abroad to enjoy luxurious life like her father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but she would not achieved success in her designs.