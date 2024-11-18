"Maryam Ke Dastak" Expanded To Punjab's 32 Districts
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 05:59 PM
On the directive of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ program has been expanded to 32 districts across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) On the directive of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ program has been expanded to 32 districts across the province.
The ten new districts added include Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari, Lodhran, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Gujrat, and Khushab.
This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, here on Monday.
“Maryam Ke Dastak” offers over 65 government services such as Domicile Certificates, FIR copies, Birth Certificates, Learner’s Driving Licenses, and e-Stamping through the PITB-developed ‘Dastak Doorstep Delivery App’ and web portal. Citizens can now avail these services directly at their doorsteps, reducing the need to visit government offices ensuring greater convenience, especially for women, the elderly, and working professionals.
Previously, Dastak services were available in major districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Sargodha. Citizens can also avail these services by calling the helpline at 1202.
On this occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “The Maryam Ke Dastak initiative aims to improve service delivery through trained representatives, providing a more efficient and citizen-friendly experience.” The program underscores the government’s commitment to accessible, transparent, and technology-driven public service delivery, he added.
Recent Stories
RDA inflows rise to $8.953 bn in Oct-2024
GCC Secretary General meets with Ambassador of Norway to Saudi Arabia
ADB delegation discusses management, governance initiatives with finance ministe ..
Rupee sheds 19 paisa against dollar
Stocks, dollar mixed as traders scale back US rate cut bets
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Cleveland Cavaliers beat Charlotte Hornets to improve to 15-0 in NBA
PCB appoints Aqib Javed white-ball head coach till Champions trophy
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia
Disgraced Singapore oil tycoon sentenced to nearly 18 years for fraud
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foreign delegates visit Iqbal Museum11 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of senior journalist11 minutes ago
-
First manifesto for science and peace unveiled21 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations31 minutes ago
-
SNGPL dismisses reports of low gas pressure in Rawalpindi region31 minutes ago
-
Two outlaws held; illegal weapons, ammunition recovered31 minutes ago
-
KP CM expresses dismay over delay in resolving public complaints; warns strict action41 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds pilot phase workshop on "Art of Parenting”41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue unwavering cooperation to Syria in education, trade: Ayaz41 minutes ago
-
Romina urges nations to prioritise investment in greening education to boost climate action41 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of minor's death in Children's Hospital51 minutes ago
-
Arslan urges innovative solutions for cholistan's water crisis51 minutes ago