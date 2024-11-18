Open Menu

"Maryam Ke Dastak" Expanded To Punjab's 32 Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 05:59 PM

"Maryam Ke Dastak" expanded to Punjab's 32 districts

On the directive of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ program has been expanded to 32 districts across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) On the directive of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ program has been expanded to 32 districts across the province.

The ten new districts added include Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari, Lodhran, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Gujrat, and Khushab.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, here on Monday.

“Maryam Ke Dastak” offers over 65 government services such as Domicile Certificates, FIR copies, Birth Certificates, Learner’s Driving Licenses, and e-Stamping through the PITB-developed ‘Dastak Doorstep Delivery App’ and web portal. Citizens can now avail these services directly at their doorsteps, reducing the need to visit government offices ensuring greater convenience, especially for women, the elderly, and working professionals.

Previously, Dastak services were available in major districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Sargodha. Citizens can also avail these services by calling the helpline at 1202.

On this occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “The Maryam Ke Dastak initiative aims to improve service delivery through trained representatives, providing a more efficient and citizen-friendly experience.” The program underscores the government’s commitment to accessible, transparent, and technology-driven public service delivery, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Gujrat Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Rawalpindi Progress Khushab Lodhran Nankana Sahib Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Women FIR Government

Recent Stories

RDA inflows rise to $8.953 bn in Oct-2024

RDA inflows rise to $8.953 bn in Oct-2024

4 minutes ago
 GCC Secretary General meets with Ambassador of Nor ..

GCC Secretary General meets with Ambassador of Norway to Saudi Arabia

4 minutes ago
 ADB delegation discusses management, governance in ..

ADB delegation discusses management, governance initiatives with finance ministe ..

24 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 19 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 19 paisa against dollar

24 minutes ago
 Stocks, dollar mixed as traders scale back US rate ..

Stocks, dollar mixed as traders scale back US rate cut bets

24 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024

2 minutes ago
Cleveland Cavaliers beat Charlotte Hornets to impr ..

Cleveland Cavaliers beat Charlotte Hornets to improve to 15-0 in NBA

6 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Aqib Javed white-ball head coach till ..

PCB appoints Aqib Javed white-ball head coach till Champions trophy

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match ..

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia

3 hours ago
 Disgraced Singapore oil tycoon sentenced to nearly ..

Disgraced Singapore oil tycoon sentenced to nearly 18 years for fraud

6 minutes ago
 realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Compe ..

Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..

4 hours ago
 A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography ..

A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan