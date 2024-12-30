'Maryam Ke Dastak’ Expanded To Punjab's 40 Districts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:42 PM
On the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ program has been expanded to 40 districts across the province offering over 70 government services
This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, here on Monday.
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ offers government services such as domicile certificates, FIR copies, birth certificates, learner’s driving licenses, and e-stamping through the PITB-developed ‘Dastak Doorstep Delivery App’ and web portal.
Citizens can avail these services directly at their doorsteps, reducing the need to visit government offices ensuring greater convenience, especially for women, the elderly, and working professionals.
Citizens can also avail these services by calling the helpline at 1202.
On this occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “The Maryam Ke Dastak initiative aims to improve service delivery through trained representatives, providing a more efficient and citizen-friendly experience. The program underscores the government’s commitment to accessible, transparent, and technology-driven public service delivery."
