'Maryam Ke Dastak' now covers 22 districts

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ initiative, launched by Chief Minister of the Punjab (CM) Maryam Nawaz and executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has expanded to 22 districts across Punjab to enhance public service delivery. The citizens of Kasur, Jhang, Attock, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot, Jehlum, Mianwali and Sheikhupura can also now avail over 60 government services from the comfort of their homes.

Previously these services were available in 11 districts: Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Sahewal, Okara and Pakpatan. Since its launch on June 4, 2024, the program has rapidly expanded from offering 10 essential public services in the Lahore district to over 60 services across 22 districts within a mere three months.

The ‘Dastak Doorstep Services App’ offers services related to Driving Licenses, the Police Department, Excise and Taxation Department, Local Government, Board of Revenue, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Social Welfare Department, and the Livestock & Dairy Development Department, among others. These services can be requested online via Mob App or through the 1202 helpline, with trained ‘Dastak Facilitators’ delivering them to citizens' doorsteps, earning livelihood through a commission-based model.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ initiative is setting new benchmarks for public service delivery in Punjab, ensuring convenience, transparency, affordability, and broad access. Citizens can also register as facilitators through the Dastak Facilitator App, creating further employment opportunities.

