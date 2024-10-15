'Maryam Ke Dastak' Now Covers 22 Districts
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM
The ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ initiative, launched by Chief Minister of the Punjab (CM) Maryam Nawaz and executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has expanded to 22 districts across Punjab to enhance public service delivery
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ initiative, launched by Chief Minister of the Punjab (CM) Maryam Nawaz and executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has expanded to 22 districts across Punjab to enhance public service delivery. The citizens of Kasur, Jhang, Attock, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot, Jehlum, Mianwali and Sheikhupura can also now avail over 60 government services from the comfort of their homes.
Previously these services were available in 11 districts: Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Sahewal, Okara and Pakpatan. Since its launch on June 4, 2024, the program has rapidly expanded from offering 10 essential public services in the Lahore district to over 60 services across 22 districts within a mere three months.
The ‘Dastak Doorstep Services App’ offers services related to Driving Licenses, the Police Department, Excise and Taxation Department, Local Government, Board of Revenue, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Social Welfare Department, and the Livestock & Dairy Development Department, among others. These services can be requested online via Mob App or through the 1202 helpline, with trained ‘Dastak Facilitators’ delivering them to citizens' doorsteps, earning livelihood through a commission-based model.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ initiative is setting new benchmarks for public service delivery in Punjab, ensuring convenience, transparency, affordability, and broad access. Citizens can also register as facilitators through the Dastak Facilitator App, creating further employment opportunities.
Recent Stories
’Maryam Ke Dastak’ initiative expanded to 22 Districts
IBCC, BISE Shaheed Benazirabad agree for online attestation of educational certi ..
UoS hosts seminar on youth mental health issues in social media era
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 578 points
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar
FBISE, LUMS to hold Pakistan's first-ever Mathematics Olympiad in Dec
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for sustained Pak-Belarus exchanges to enhance cooperation in investment, joint tractors producti ..22 minutes ago
-
50 vehicles challaned over violations22 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to 30 PTI workers in protest case22 minutes ago
-
SCO holds strategic value for Pakistan's foreign policy: Bilawal22 minutes ago
-
President stresses for expanding bilateral trade volume with Kyrgyzstan22 minutes ago
-
Legal action initiated against bogus arms dealers32 minutes ago
-
Action initiated against defaulters of 1,456 govt shops in DG Khan32 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Garh32 minutes ago
-
CIEC experts visits SALU32 minutes ago
-
900 Braille books distributed among blind students, says commissioner32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan considers China one of its closest friends: Gilani32 minutes ago
-
Court orders registration of murder FIR in case reported as suicide42 minutes ago