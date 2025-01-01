“Maryam Ki Dastak App” revolutionary measure: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The “Maryam Ki Dastak App” is a revolutionary measure to extend various services

at the doorstep of people.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir by distributing caps and uniforms among facilitators here Wednesday.

He said that various services about government departments are now available to citizens

by sitting at homes. They can call facilitators to avail any service by ringing helpline 1202 or through

Maryam Ki Dastak App.

He said that 105 coordinators in the district have so far completed 1108 tasks while 637 others are in pipeline at various departments.