Open Menu

“Maryam Ki Dastak App” Revolutionary Measure: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM

“Maryam Ki Dastak App” revolutionary measure: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The “Maryam Ki Dastak App” is a revolutionary measure to extend various services

at the doorstep of people.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir by distributing caps and uniforms among facilitators here Wednesday.

He said that various services about government departments are now available to citizens

by sitting at homes. They can call facilitators to avail any service by ringing helpline 1202 or through

Maryam Ki Dastak App.

He said that 105 coordinators in the district have so far completed 1108 tasks while 637 others are in pipeline at various departments.

Related Topics

Nasir Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

7 minutes ago
 Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

52 minutes ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

3 hours ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

3 hours ago
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

3 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

3 hours ago
 PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

4 hours ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan