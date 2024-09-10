‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ extended to 11 districts, providing over 60 services at doorsteps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ initiative has extended its reach to 11 districts, now providing 60 plus services directly at citizens' doorsteps. The initiative, aims to improve public service delivery, allow residents to avail a range of services without visiting government offices.

Through the ‘Dastak Doorstep Delivery App’, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), citizens can now avail various services including Birth Certificates, FIR copies, Marriage Certificates, Learner's Driving License, Vehicle Ownership Transfers, Property Tax Payments, e-Stamping, and International Driving License Renewal, Police Character Certificates, Tenant Registration, Token Tax Payments, and General Police Verifications and many more.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “The Maryam Ki Dastak initiative has provided significant relief to various segments of society, including women, the elderly, sick, and working individuals, by eliminating the need to visit offices or stand in long queues.

” He highlighted that the program is promoting a modern, innovative service delivery model. “We plan to extend the scope of these services across province by the end of 2024, making it even easier for citizens to access vital services from the comfort of their homes,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the scope of the initiative has been extended to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Okara, and Pakpattan. Citizens can access government services from the comfort of their homes either through the Dastak Doorstep Delivery App or by calling 1202.