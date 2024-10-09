‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ initiative: App surpasses 150,000 downloads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ initiative, launched by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz and executed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), has transformed public service delivery across the province, while also creating jobs for individuals interested in becoming a Dastak facilitator.

More than 150,000 citizens have downloaded the ‘Dastak Doorstep Services’ app, utilising it to obtain critical documents directly at their doorsteps. Services can be requested online or through the 1202 helpline. Trained ‘Dastak Facilitators’ deliver the services at citizens' doorsteps and also earn livelihood through a commission-based model.

Since its launch on June 4, 2024, the programme has rapidly expanded from offering 10 essential public services in the Lahore district to over 60 services across 11 districts within just three months.

The app offers services related to Driving Licences, Police Department, Excise and Taxation Department, Local Government, Board of Revenue, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Social Welfare Department, and Livestock & Dairy Development Department, among others.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, 'Maryam Ki Dastak’ initiative is setting new benchmarks for public service delivery in Punjab, ensuring convenience, transparency, affordability, and broad access. Citizens can also register as facilitators through the Dastak Facilitator App, creating further employment opportunities.