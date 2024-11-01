Maryam Ki Dastak Programme facilitating people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Under ‘Maryam Ki Dastak Programme, 65 different services are being provided at doorsteps

of people in the district.

In this regard, 1,752 requests were received by 105 facilitators during the last two

months and 1,692 had been settled and 60 others are under process.

According to official sources on Friday, cheques have been distributed among facilitators

who had completed their tasks.

The services, including e-stamp paper, birth certificate, marriage certificate, death certificate,

divorce certificate, new domicile certificate, property tax payment, token tax payment,

transfer of motor vehicle ownership, new motor vehicle registration, are being provided

under the programme.