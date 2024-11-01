Maryam Ki Dastak Programme Facilitating People
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Under ‘Maryam Ki Dastak Programme, 65 different services are being provided at doorsteps
of people in the district.
In this regard, 1,752 requests were received by 105 facilitators during the last two
months and 1,692 had been settled and 60 others are under process.
According to official sources on Friday, cheques have been distributed among facilitators
who had completed their tasks.
The services, including e-stamp paper, birth certificate, marriage certificate, death certificate,
divorce certificate, new domicile certificate, property tax payment, token tax payment,
transfer of motor vehicle ownership, new motor vehicle registration, are being provided
under the programme.
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers advised to complete peas’ cultivation by mid-November1 minute ago
-
DPO Tank reviews security arrangements1 minute ago
-
PESCO SDO injured in gunmen attack1 minute ago
-
12,103 rescued during last month1 minute ago
-
MNA Haideri condemns Mastung blast, calls for immediate medical aid for injured11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki tackles 683 emergencies in Oct.11 minutes ago
-
Dera police officials reviews security arrangements11 minutes ago
-
PTV brings innovation in presentation with new logo, graphics11 minutes ago
-
AC visits fruit, vegetable market to ensure official prices31 minutes ago
-
Hameed Hussain highlights issues of his constituency31 minutes ago
-
Seven martyrs, 20 others injured in bomb blast at Mastung31 minutes ago
-
PM departs for Pakistan after winding up a two-day Qatar visit41 minutes ago