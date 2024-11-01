Open Menu

Maryam Ki Dastak Programme Facilitating People

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Maryam Ki Dastak Programme facilitating people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Under ‘Maryam Ki Dastak Programme, 65 different services are being provided at doorsteps

of people in the district.

In this regard, 1,752 requests were received by 105 facilitators during the last two

months and 1,692 had been settled and 60 others are under process.

According to official sources on Friday, cheques have been distributed among facilitators

who had completed their tasks.

The services, including e-stamp paper, birth certificate, marriage certificate, death certificate,

divorce certificate, new domicile certificate, property tax payment, token tax payment,

transfer of motor vehicle ownership, new motor vehicle registration, are being provided

under the programme.

Related Topics

Marriage Vehicle

Recent Stories

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

14 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

14 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

14 hours ago
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

14 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

14 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

14 hours ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

14 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

14 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan