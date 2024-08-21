'Maryam Ki Dastak' To Facilitate People: AC
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar has said that under the 'Maryam Ki Dastak' program, citizens would not need to go around the offices of Punjab government to obtain birth certificate, marriage certificate, death certificate, vehicle transfer and other facilities. Call the helpline 1202 and the Dastak Facilitator will be at your doorstep, she added.
The AC said that due to this programme, the youth have got the opportunity of decent employment, for this the age of the facilitator must be 18 years and inter pass.
The AC said that one could register onself as a facilitator 'Maryam Ki Dastak' on the following Android mobile Phone App https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=pk.pitb.gov.dastak.
She said, "Now your tasks will be done at home by calling helpline 1202. The Dastak Facilitator will reach your home to help you."
