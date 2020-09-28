Maryam lambasts PTI govt, NAB for not holding Asim Bajwa accountable

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N Vice-President has questioned the process of accountability and transparency in the country, pointing out that the courts and judges are frequently pressurized.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz lambasted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and PTI government for not taking any action against Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa for allegedly having “illegal assets” abroad.

Maryam Nawaz also grilled the rulers saying that why the courts and judges were being pressurized.

She expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Lahore along with party leaders on Monday.

“This is an attack on the state institution and we are on the right side to say all this,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that why action was not taken against Asim Saleem Bajwa and his family.

“Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest is the result of NAB-Niazi nexus,” said the PML-N Vice-president. She also questioned the process of accountability.

“You send Shehbaz Sharif behind the bars and leave all others free,”said Maryam Nawaz.

She stated that inflation was at its peak due to the failure of the government, warning that everything would be out of control of the PML-N if Imran Khan was backed.

“Democratic movement will continue,” said Maryam Nawaz. She also targeted PTI for pre-poll rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan. She stated that PTI government was going to steal the mandate in the Gilgit-Baltistan.

“I request the nation to keep an eye on GB elections,” said Maryam Nawaz, pointing out that political engineering was being done there.

She stated that many leaders including Rana Sana Ullah and Ahsan Iqbal were arrested but they failed to break the PML-N.

“We are united and we all believe that Nawaz Sahrif is our Quaid,” said Maryam Nawaz. She went on to say that Imran Khan claimed to hold re-election if resignations were given.

Nawaz Sharif would lead and the party leaders would follow his instructions, she added.

“Today, Nawaz Sharif asked me for Ahsan Iqbal’s speech first and we are doing this,” Maryam Nawaz stated.