Maryam launches election campaign; PTI candidate backs her

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Chief Organizer and candidate from constituency NA 119 Maryam Nawaz on Sunday formally started her election campaign in the constituency.

Addressing a meeting of her campaign team in NA 119, she said that she would never leave the constituency.

She said that progress of each person and family in the constituency was her responsibility and added that people of the constituency had always supported her. She said that she would meet people in the constituency on January 25.

Maryam Nawaz said that she does not consider herself a leader but wanted to serve people.

"PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif's message of progress would be conveyed to every house," she said and added that the PML-N would win the general elections with a thumping majority. She said that her party had made a development plan for the next five years.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI candidate Mehar Muhammad Waseem and his supporters would make a formal announcement of joining the PML-N on January 25. He along with his supporters met Maryam Nawaz Sharif

and announced support to her in NA-119.