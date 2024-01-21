Open Menu

Maryam Launches Election Campaign; PTI Candidate Backs Her

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Maryam launches election campaign; PTI candidate backs her

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Chief Organizer and candidate from constituency NA 119 Maryam Nawaz on Sunday formally started her election campaign in the constituency.

Addressing a meeting of her campaign team in NA 119, she said that she would never leave the constituency.

She said that progress of each person and family in the constituency was her responsibility and added that people of the constituency had always supported her. She said that she would meet people in the constituency on January 25.

Maryam Nawaz said that she does not consider herself a leader but wanted to serve people.

"PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif's message of progress would be conveyed to every house," she said and added that the PML-N would win the general elections with a thumping majority. She said that her party had made a development plan for the next five years.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI candidate Mehar Muhammad Waseem and his supporters would make a formal announcement of joining the PML-N on January 25. He along with his supporters met Maryam Nawaz Sharif

and announced support to her in NA-119.

Related Topics

Election Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Mehar January Sunday Family From NA-119

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

4 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

22 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

24 hours ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

1 day ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 day ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan