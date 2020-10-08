UrduPoint.com
Maryam Launching Move To Protect Ill-gotten Money Of Sharif Family, Avoid Corruption Cases: Chauhdry Fawad Hussain

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:42 PM

Maryam launching move to protect ill-gotten money of Sharif family, avoid corruption cases: Chauhdry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chauhdry Fawad Hussain Thursday said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was launching movement to protect the ill-gotten money of Sharif family and get rid of corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chauhdry Fawad Hussain Thursday said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was launching movement to protect the ill-gotten money of Sharif family and get rid of corruption cases.

Maryam Nawaz had no concern with democracy and constitution but she was interested in saving billions of rupees of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif which the both leaders plundered from Pakistan during their governmental tenures, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif wanted to hide their illegal money and assets abroad, he said adding that Maryam Nawaz was going to launch move against the government for avoiding corruption cases.

The minister said that leaders of PML-N did not had any concern with public welfare projects and democracy.

