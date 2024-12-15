Maryam Leads Punjab Multi-sectoral Investment Drive In Guangzhou
Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired an investment conference in Guangzhou on the sixth day of her China visit, demonstrating her commitment to work even on a holiday.
Maryam Nawaz announced the establishment of a working group, the appointment of a focal person, and the creation of a help desk to facilitate investment. The roundtable conference witnessed participation from representatives of over 60 prominent companies from China and Hong Kong.
Representatives from health, artificial intelligence, agriculture, information technology, waste management, solar energy, and other sectors participated in the conference.
Key Chinese companies provided detailed briefings on their operations, while suggestions and recommendations on Pakistan-China free trade were also reviewed. Maryam Nawaz invited Chinese technology firms to launch operations in Punjab, with many expressing keen interest in investment opportunities in the province.
The Chief Minister announced plans to facilitate Chinese companies through a one-window operation, declaring Punjab as a “land of opportunities” for investors. She also expressed gratitude to the conference attendees and briefed them on Punjab’s economic, geographical, and business significance.
Chinese representatives appreciated the “No to Plastic” campaign launched in Punjab to protect the environment. Maryam Nawaz reiterated her government’s commitment to banning the production, sale, and use of environmentally harmful plastics.
She highlighted ongoing efforts under the “Clean Punjab” initiative, including a zero-waste mission and projects to convert waste into renewable energy.
Maryam Nawaz emphasised the focus on affordable energy through windmills, solar energy, and other renewable sources. She welcomed partnerships in a mega solarisation project, underscoring Punjab’s growing demand for solar energy.
In agriculture, the government is modernising through mechanisation and fostering collaboration in sub-sectors such as machinery manufacturing, food processing, and hybrid seed development.
Maryam Nawaz also underlined the importance of innovation in the IT sector, welcoming investments in e-commerce, incubator centres, and e-learning. She invited Chinese firms to contribute to making the Nawaz Sharif IT City a state-of-the-art hub.
She noted that Punjab aims to utilise its young, skilled workforce and explore bio and hydrogen technologies.
Maryam Nawaz described Pakistan as a gateway to Central Asia, the middle East, and other global markets, reaffirming its strategic role in international trade. She called the positive response from Chinese investors encouraging for fostering Pak-China relations.
In health, she highlighted plans to benefit from China’s telemedicine technologies, while in agriculture, she pointed to potential breakthroughs with nanotechnology and water-efficient irrigation systems.
“This is the best time for Chinese companies to seize business opportunities in Punjab,” Maryam Nawaz concluded.
