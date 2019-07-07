Maryam makes indecent attempt to derail system: Shibli Faraz

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Maryam Nawaz through her press conference had made an indecent attempt to derail the country's system.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maryam Nawaz had hosted a show as PML-N found nothing else only to misguide the nation.

"PML-N leaders were the creator of this drama and their motives were spreading confusion.

They were striving to misdirect the nation through the negative tactics," he added.

Slamming PML-N leadership, he said that the nation was suffering wrongdoings of the previous rulers. He further demanded to conduct a forensic audit of the scandalous video besides investigation into conversation between Saifur Rehman, Justice Qayyum and Shehbaz Sharif.

He said all of the verdicts were given by the respected courts and present government had no part in it.