Maryam, Maulana Fazl agree to intensify PDM’s anti-govt movement

Both sides say that anti-government under PDM will be launched from Gujranwala as inflation and high prices have turned peoples’ lives miserable.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2020) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the incumbent government came into power after worst rigging in the history of the country.

Fazlur Rehman said that the PTI government just ruined the country’s economy. He expressed these views while talking to the reporters after meeting with PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umra.

The JUI-F Chief said that people were forced to commit suicide due to the rising inflation.

“We will ensure our participation in Oct 16 meeting with the people,” said the PTI Chief, adding that the anti-government would be launched with pubic rally in Gujranwala. He also predicted that large number of people would attend the rallies of PDM.

Later, Maryam Nawaz also spoke to reporters and said that their discussion with Maulana Fazlur Rehman was very productive.

PDM , she said, was aiming to defend the Constitution and the peoples’ votes.

She said that the government changed the city’s administration right before Gujranwala rally but PDM rallies would be successful despite all these tactics.

Maryam said she was pleased that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had agreed to join the rally to show his support and told she would personally invite Bilawal Bhutto to attend as well.

Talking about former DG FIA’s recent comments, she said that the statement of former FIA Chief Bashir Memon has been heard by everyone on social media, in which he was called to PM office and asked to file cases against the opposition. This is called dragging institutions into politics and PDM will also raise this issue, she added.

Shah Awais Noorani, Moulana Amjad Khan, Mufti Ibrar, Dr Ateequr Rehman, Moulana Saifullah,, Moulana Yousaf and others were present there during the meeting between Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.