Maryam Mujtaba, First Woman From AJK, To Become Commercial Pilot

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 03:57 PM

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become commercial pilot

Maryam who joined the national flag carrier in 2011 as a cadet pilot has now been promoted as the first officer of the airline.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2021) Maryam Mujtaba is the first woman from Azad Jammu and Kashmir who has become commercial pilot of Pakistan International Airline.

Maryam who joined the national flag carrier in 2011 as a cadet pilot was promoted as first officer of the airline.

She was promoted after she completed her required flying hours.

Currently, Maryam operates the PIA Airbus A-320 aircraft in various countries of the world.

She received her training from academies in Rawalpindi and America and completed her flying hours through various domestic flights.

“I was interested in flying since my childhood and today I became pilot,” said Maryam Mujtaba while talking to a local tv.

She said she had a wish to become a part of the aviation industry.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan acknowledged her efforts and services and called her an inspiration for young women.

“Ayesha Rabia was my inspiration who also served as pilot in the PIA,” she said while recalling her journey.

She credited her family, mentors, and colleagues for helping her pursue her dream. She said that she never experienced any such discrimination, but was instead welcomed at every step of her career.

She said: “confidence is the key to success,” adding that the women should always be confident about what they were doing and they should take charge of their responsibilities.

