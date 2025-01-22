Maryam Nawaz a role model for other CMs: Azma Bokhari

Open Menu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is a role model for other provincial chief ministers, and an era of development, prosperity, and peace is returning to Punjab.

Initiatives like the Kisan Card, electric bikes, scholarships, and the "Dhee Rani Program" are progressing successfully in the province. Maryam Nawaz has launched a network of public welfare projects extending from Central Punjab to Southern Punjab, she said and added that new roads are being constructed across the province, and electric buses have also been introduced in Punjab.

She highlighted that landmark initiatives like the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" scheme and the provision of free cancer medicines are hallmarks of Maryam Nawaz’s leadership.

Moreover, her "Khushal Punjab" and "Suthra Punjab" projects are advancing effectively, she added.

Azma Bokhari criticized the previous government, saying that for four years, Punjab's resources were mercilessly exploited by Gogi, Pinky, and the captain's regime. However, Maryam Nawaz is now addressing the injustices done to the people of Punjab during those years, she added. She emphasized that Maryam Nawaz is introducing new initiatives for every segment of society.

The Minister further remarked that the opposition is more focused on maligning CM Maryam Nawaz rather than showcasing their performance. Maryam Nawaz's growing popularity among the youth is solely due to her remarkable work and dedication, she added.

