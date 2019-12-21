UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz Again Moves Court Seeking Removal From ECL

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:21 PM

Maryam Nawaz again moves court seeking removal from ECL

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president, Maryam Nawaz, again moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) after her petition was declared inadmissible.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president, Maryam Nawaz, again moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) after her petition was declared inadmissible.Maryam Nawaz filed a plea in the LHC expressing that the government has not yet decided to exclude her name from the ECL.

She further said: "The court ordered the government to decide this matter within a week which has completed now", adding that the court should give order to remove her name from the ECL.On Dec 18, the sub-committee of Cabinet its session reserved decision regarding removing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz's name from Exit Control List (ECL).According to sources, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) opposed removing Maryam Nawaz's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).Earlier, LHC had declared Maryam Nawaz's petition seeking removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL) as inadmissible and directed her to approach the interior ministry.Afterwards, Federal Cabinet, under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had opposed to send her abroad.Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda urged the government not to exclude Maryam's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Several ministers, including PM Imran, agreed with his opinion.In November, Maryam Nawaz had been granted bail by LHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case against two surety bonds worth 10 million and submission of her passport.On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares.

NAB had also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz's name.On July 19, accountability court had turned down petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog's appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam's petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.In the verdict, judge Bashir had declared that "The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus� In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million Pounds."She was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail.

Later, in September 2018, and was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.

