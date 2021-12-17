UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz  again Under Limelight On Son Junaid Safdar’s Valima

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:37 PM

A picture of Maryam Nawaz along with her makeup artist Sehrish has gone viral on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2021) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has once come into limelight on the eve of her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding reception.

She was wearing beautiful Prussian blue dress for Junaid's reception. The picture of Maryam Nawaz with makeup artist Sehrish that has stormed into the social media shows her wearing a gold necklace studded with gemstones and diamonds.

Junaid Safdar’s valima finally held at Jati Umra on Friday. Strict security arrangements were made as the guests were advised to bring their invitation cards along with them. On Tuesday, Wedding ceremony was held.

However, Maryam Nawaz grabbed social media attention, especially of the women by wearing elegant dressing

Week-long wedding festivities were held ahead of valima in which Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz both are seen singing songs.

