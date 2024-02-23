Maryam Nawaz All Set To Become First Female Punjab Chief Minister Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2024 | 11:56 AM
The number game shows that the PML-N has a majority in the provincial assembly to elect its chief minister, speaker and the deputy speaker.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) Maryam Nawaz, the Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will be elected as Punjab's first female Chief Minister following her party's resounding victory in the provincial legislature.
Securing 133 out of 100 seats in Punjab, along with 23 independent candidates joining their ranks, the PML-N now commands a total of 160 seats. Additionally, the party secured 36 seats reserved for women and 5 for minorities, solidifying its position with 201 members in the Punjab Assembly.
A minimum of 186 members is required for a simple majority in the Punjab Assembly. With the support of 14 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members, 10 Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) members, and six Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) members, the PML-N holds the largest contingent in the assembly with 230 members.
There are a total of 116 independent candidates backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the provincial assembly.
Azma Bukhari, another prominent leader of the PML-N, confidently stated that Maryam Nawaz, the party's chief organizer, is poised to become Pakistan's first female Chief Minister. Azma highlighted Maryam Nawaz's qualifications and expressed certainty that she would be elected as Prime Minister from the Punjab Assembly based on her capabilities.
Ataullah Tarar, a senior leader of the PML-N, asserted that they possess a clear majority of 210 members. In a casual exchange with journalists outside the Punjab Assembly, Tarar emphasized that under Maryam Nawaz's leadership, Punjab's public welfare projects would be completed, and inflation would decrease.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
Tennis: Qatar Open results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Road safety awareness, training camp held13 seconds ago
-
AJK PM urges UN to resolve long-pending Kashmir dispute10 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 331 kg drugs in 10 operations10 minutes ago
-
CPO orders to accelerate crackdown against kite flyers, sellers; 69 arrested20 minutes ago
-
Thirteen reports of Standing Committee presented in Senate20 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail of newly elected MNA, MPA Ahmed Chatha20 minutes ago
-
Four fertilizer dealers booked:40 minutes ago
-
Justice continues to elude victims of Kunanposhpora mass rape: report50 minutes ago
-
Justice continues to elude victims of Kunanposhpora mass rape60 minutes ago
-
Food factory fire in Karachi doused1 hour ago
-
Kauda Babar raises issue of water scarcity in Gwadar distt1 hour ago
-
Mushaal pays tribute to Yasin Malik for completing 5-year in unlawful detention11 hours ago