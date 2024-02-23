Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The number game shows that the PML-N has a majority in the provincial assembly to elect its chief minister, speaker and the deputy speaker.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) Maryam Nawaz, the Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will be elected as Punjab's first female Chief Minister following her party's resounding victory in the provincial legislature.

Securing 133 out of 100 seats in Punjab, along with 23 independent candidates joining their ranks, the PML-N now commands a total of 160 seats. Additionally, the party secured 36 seats reserved for women and 5 for minorities, solidifying its position with 201 members in the Punjab Assembly.

A minimum of 186 members is required for a simple majority in the Punjab Assembly. With the support of 14 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members, 10 Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) members, and six Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) members, the PML-N holds the largest contingent in the assembly with 230 members.

There are a total of 116 independent candidates backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the provincial assembly.

Azma Bukhari, another prominent leader of the PML-N, confidently stated that Maryam Nawaz, the party's chief organizer, is poised to become Pakistan's first female Chief Minister. Azma highlighted Maryam Nawaz's qualifications and expressed certainty that she would be elected as Prime Minister from the Punjab Assembly based on her capabilities.

Ataullah Tarar, a senior leader of the PML-N, asserted that they possess a clear majority of 210 members. In a casual exchange with journalists outside the Punjab Assembly, Tarar emphasized that under Maryam Nawaz's leadership, Punjab's public welfare projects would be completed, and inflation would decrease.