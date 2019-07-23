Maryam Nawaz among 2000 booked for staging rally

Police have registered cases against more than 2000 people including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz for staging rally, addressing public meeting, blocking roads and creating nuisance on Sunday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Police have registered cases against more than 2000 people including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz for staging rally, addressing public meeting, blocking roads and creating nuisance on Sunday night.

Police said on Tuesday that cases were registered in Sargodha Road, Mansoorabad, Nishatabad, Civil Lines, Rail Bazaar, Factory Area and Samanabad police stations.

Among those were booked include: Maryam Nawaz, her spouse Capt (Retd) Safdar, former governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Malik Musadaq, MNA Javaid Lateef, MPA Rana Ali Abbas, Mehar Hamid Rasheed, Jafar Ali Hocha, Nabeela Sana Ullah, Sheharyar, Talal Chaudhary, Akram Ansar, Tahir Khalil Sindhu, etc.