UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Among 2000 Booked For Staging Rally

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:43 PM

Maryam Nawaz among 2000 booked for staging rally

Police have registered cases against more than 2000 people including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz for staging rally, addressing public meeting, blocking roads and creating nuisance on Sunday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Police have registered cases against more than 2000 people including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz for staging rally, addressing public meeting, blocking roads and creating nuisance on Sunday night.

Police said on Tuesday that cases were registered in Sargodha Road, Mansoorabad, Nishatabad, Civil Lines, Rail Bazaar, Factory Area and Samanabad police stations.

Among those were booked include: Maryam Nawaz, her spouse Capt (Retd) Safdar, former governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Malik Musadaq, MNA Javaid Lateef, MPA Rana Ali Abbas, Mehar Hamid Rasheed, Jafar Ali Hocha, Nabeela Sana Ullah, Sheharyar, Talal Chaudhary, Akram Ansar, Tahir Khalil Sindhu, etc.

Related Topics

Sindh Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Governor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Sargodha Mehar Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Shah jahan visits Port Sultan Q ..

9 minutes ago

WWF calls on citizens to support nature conservati ..

18 minutes ago

Portuguese firefighters bring forest blazes under ..

18 seconds ago

UK business urges Johnson to get Brexit deal

22 seconds ago

PTI govt focusing on development of backward areas ..

23 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority to prepare new ma ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.