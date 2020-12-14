Maryam Nawaz angry over Lahore division leadership

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N Vice-President has sought written reply from her party leaders regarding workers they had brought to Minar-e-Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was angry over party’s Lahore division leadership for not bringing people to the public gathering under the banner of PDM at Minar-e-Pakistan, the sources said on Monday.

The sources said that the party was given wrong information and many mistakes were committed.

“Lahore division leadership failed to bring people to PDM public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan,” Maryam Nawaz was quoted as saying by a local tv.

“All leaders should submit written replies that how many people they brought to Minar-e-Pakistan,” Maryam Nawaz directed the party leaders.

PDM held public gatherings at Minar-e-Pakistan which could not attract as much audience as it was being expected.

However, in open meeting where the media persons were present, Maryam Nawaz called yesterday’ show as successful.