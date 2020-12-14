UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Angry Over Lahore Division Leadership

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:30 PM

Maryam Nawaz angry over Lahore division leadership

The PML-N Vice-President has sought written reply from her party leaders regarding workers they had brought to Minar-e-Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was angry over party’s Lahore division leadership for not bringing people to the public gathering under the banner of PDM at Minar-e-Pakistan, the sources said on Monday.

The sources said that the party was given wrong information and many mistakes were committed.

“Lahore division leadership failed to bring people to PDM public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan,” Maryam Nawaz was quoted as saying by a local tv.

“All leaders should submit written replies that how many people they brought to Minar-e-Pakistan,” Maryam Nawaz directed the party leaders.

PDM held public gatherings at Minar-e-Pakistan which could not attract as much audience as it was being expected.

However, in open meeting where the media persons were present, Maryam Nawaz called yesterday’ show as successful.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Media TV

Recent Stories

Mansoor Bin Mohammed meets FIFA chief and discusse ..

8 minutes ago

Duty-free yarn imports demanded for textile sector ..

12 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

1 minute ago

IHC reserves decision on CDA affectees cases

1 minute ago

MD Pakistan Baitul Maal calls on VC Islamia Univer ..

1 minute ago

Saxony's Police Report Violent Clashes With Protes ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.