Maryam Nawaz announces to launch nationwide protests

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday announced to launch protest campaign across the country.She took to Twitter, and stated that she would herself lead the protests for the release of her father Nawaz Sharif and [to restore] "the rule of the law" in the country.

"The protest will also be staged against the stealing of the public mandate and imposition of a selected [prime minister]," she added."Insha'Allah I shall be leading protest rallies across Pak that will not only ask for justice for Nawaz Sharif but demand [the] rule of [the] law, freedom of expression, an end to manipulation of the entire system to punish public representatives, stealing [of] people's mandate, [and] imposition of SELECTED," she tweeted.