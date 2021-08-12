UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Announces Wedding Date Of Her Son Junaid Safdar

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:45 PM

Maryam Nawaz announces wedding date of her son Junaid Safdar  

The PML-N Vice-President says she will not be able to attend the wedding taking place on August 22 and nor she and her husband will ask the present government for permission to travel to London.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2021) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that her son Junaid Safdar's wedding with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter was fixed on August 22.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz made this announcement, saying that she would not be able to attend the wedding ceremony.

She wrote: "My son Junaid’s nikah with Ayesha Saif-ur-Rahman Khan will take place in London on 22nd August Insha’Allah. Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the ceremony owing to blatant victimisation, bogus cases and my name on ECL, ".

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz said, "I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won’t be able to share my son’s happiness, but, I will NOT make any request to this government for travel abroad. I leave the matter to Almighty Allah,".

The other important thing is that even if Maryam and Safdar get permission to travel to London, they will have to stay quarantined for 10 days since Pakistan is in the red list of countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Twitter Marriage London August Government Share

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

5 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

13 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

14 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

17 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

35 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.