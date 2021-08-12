Maryam Nawaz announces wedding date of her son Junaid Safdar  

,

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N Vice-President says she will not be able to attend the wedding taking place on August 22 and nor she and her husband will ask the present government for permission to travel to London.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2021) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that her son Junaid Safdar's wedding with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter was fixed on August 22.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz made this announcement, saying that she would not be able to attend the wedding ceremony.

She wrote: "My son Junaid’s nikah with Ayesha Saif-ur-Rahman Khan will take place in London on 22nd August Insha’Allah. Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the ceremony owing to blatant victimisation, bogus cases and my name on ECL, ".

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz said, "I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won’t be able to share my son’s happiness, but, I will NOT make any request to this government for travel abroad. I leave the matter to Almighty Allah,".

The other important thing is that even if Maryam and Safdar get permission to travel to London, they will have to stay quarantined for 10 days since Pakistan is in the red list of countries.