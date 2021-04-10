UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz Appeals Daska People to Vote Against PTI Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 04:43 PM

Maryam Nawaz appeals Daska people to vote against PTI govt

The PML-N Vice-President says my mothers, sisters, daughters, elders, brothers and sons of Daska to come out of their houses and vote out against PTI what she called “anti-people government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2021) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz appealed to the people of Daska to come out of their houses and vote out an anti-people government on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said: “My mothers, sisters, daughters, elders, brothers and sons of Daska, please come out of your homes and give this cruel, thief and anti-people government the last push,”.

She said: “Your one vote can save the public from inflation and economic destruction. Tell the whole Pakistan how Daska punishes the vote thieves,”.

People of Daska’s NA-75 constituency, he said, would represent the sentiments of 220 million people of Pakistan during the by-election in the constituency.

He said that the entire nation was looking towards Daska ahead of the by-election.

She stated that God gave the people of Daska another chance to avenge the PTI government, which came into power by stealing people’s votes.

Maryam Nawaz said it was time for the people to avenge the government, which deprived the poor of food and Pakistan of its development, prosperity and due respect. She exalted the people of Daska to give respect to vote, safeguard their vote against theft and provide a complete security cover to the election staff.

