Maryam Nawaz appears before NAB team

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

According to NAB sources, she remained at the bureau's regional headquarters for 45 minutes and replied various queries of the combined investigation team.

The accountability watchdog handed over a questionnaire to Maryam Nawaz and summoned her again on August 8 to come with complete record.