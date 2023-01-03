Maryam Nawaz appointed as PML-N senior Vice-President

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Maryam Nawaz as the party's senior Vice President.

According to the notification issued by the PML (N), Maryam Nawaz has been authorized to reorganize the party at all levels as the Chief Organizer.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyam Aurangzeb issued the notification carrying the signature.

The notification said, “Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif as "Senior Vice President" with immediate effect,”.

The development took place at the moment when the PML-N MPAs are not feeling happy with the top leadership. They felt dejected for continuously being ignored.

A local tv also reported that the PML-N MPAs are feeling disappointed because the top leadership did not give them weightage what they should have given them.