UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Appreciates Khaqan For Being Loyal To PML-N

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:12 PM

Maryam Nawaz appreciates Khaqan for being loyal to PML-N

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Thursday held a meeting with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and appreciated him for being loyal to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) despite facing cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Thursday held a meeting with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and appreciated him for being loyal to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) despite facing cases.

"I pay tribute to Khaqan Abbasi for facing the jail with courage and remaining loyal to the party," she said while talking to the media after meeting Abbasi here at his residence.

Maryam said she was silent due to several reasons. Her father was critically ill, with one of his heart arteries 80-90 percent blocked for which a procedural treatment would be carried out soon, she added.

"Although my brothers and a sister are taking care of my father in London, but I, being a daughter, too wish to be there when his [Nawaz Sharif] procedural treatment is carried out.

" She, however, asked him [Nawaz Sharif] to undergo the procedural treatment at the earliest, without waiting for her, as she was scheduled to appear in some court hearings.

Answering a question, Maryam said "I am bound of the party discipline, and will play my role as per the leadership's directives." Replying to another question, she said Nawaz Sharif was allowed to visit abroad on medical grounds, keeping in view his critical health condition.

Later, Maryam Nawaz along with Khaqan Abbasi, Khurram Dastagir and other PML-N leaders, visited the residence of Ahsan Iqbal.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Maryam again acknowledged the steadfastness of party leaders and workers, particularly Ahsan Iqbal.

Ahsan Iqbal recounted the achievements of his party's government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Visit London Muslim Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Dutch Prosecutors Demanding Court Agrees to Sugges ..

1 minute ago

Meeting reviews Lahore District Overseas Pakistani ..

1 minute ago

China urges U.S. to stop using human rights to int ..

1 minute ago

More rain likely in Punjab areas 12 Mar 2020

1 minute ago

A letter of intent signed between ANF ,NHRSC

7 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority to mark Jashn-e-B ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.