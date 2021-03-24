Maryam Nawaz approaches LHC for protective bail in NAB cases

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has filed plea before Lahore High Court that she is feeling apprehended that officials of the anti-graft body will arrest her on her appearance before it in Chaudhary Sugar Mills and Land acquisition case.

Maryam Nawaz filed the petition through her counsel submitting that there was strong apprehension that she would be arrested if she appeared before the anti-graft body in the she was summoned for.

She had clearly said earlier that she would continue to fight for justice, supremacy of law and democracy. she said she would not fear of prison and continue to raise her voice.

"I'm daughter of Mian Nawaz Sharif and I will not fear of these tactics and of the jail. I remained in death cell," said Maryam Nawaz while addressing party workers in a Youth Convention on Sunday.

The PML-N had announced that Maryam Nawaz will appear before NAB along with party workers like it did previously when she was summoned in Land acquisition case.

On other hand, Punjab government approved NAB's plea and declared its location in Lahore as "Red Zone" while Interior Minsitry has also given approval of deployment of Rangers on appearance of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.