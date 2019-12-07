UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz Approaches LHC For Removal Of Her Name From ECL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 04:59 PM

Maryam Nawaz approaches LHC for removal of her name from ECL

PML-N vice-president says she wants to go to the UK for look after of her ailing father.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2019) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has approached the Lahore High Court seeking directives for the Federal government for removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL) to go to the United Kingdom to look after her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz who is now on bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case filed the petition, submitting that she should be allowed for to go abroad for six weeks. She said she wanted to go to the UK to look after her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

She made the federal government, the chairman of the NAB, and others as respondents in the petition.

According to the sources, A LHC division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will take up the petition on Monday—day after tomorrow.

It may be mentioned here that a division bench of the LHC headed by Justice Najfi allowed former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for his treatment. The court also framed condition for affidavit that was signed and submitted by sharif brothers in the petition seeking removal of his name from the ECL to go to London for treatment.

