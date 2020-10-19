(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz should question about the arrest of her husband Captain (Redt) Safdar to her ally Bilawal Bhutto, who controls Sindh police.

Commenting on the arrest of Captain Safdar, he said Sindh police was under complete and direct control of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari - remember how dearly they wanted Inspector General of their choicefor Sindh.

"Either the arrest of Safdar was staged by Maryam or her new ally propaganda as publicity stunt or both of you (PPP and PML-N) working against each other, still which one is it. " What did your husband did on Quaid e Azam's mausoleum was despicable - was it on your instigation."he tweeted.